Washington Alum Brock Walker Helps Gophers Kick Penn State

Makes First Career Field Goal & Four PAT's In 31-26 Victory

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — A Sioux Falls native played a big role in one of the biggest victories in the Minnesota Golden Gopher football program.

Washington alum Brock Walker made his first career field goal in this game, and drilled all four of his extra points, to help the Gophers reach 9-0 with a 31-26 victory over Penn State. It’s just the second game the redshirt freshman has played in, having kicked an extra point earlier this season against Maryland.