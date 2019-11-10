Young Jackrabbits Come Up Clutch In Wild Finish At Bakersfield

SDSU Wins First Road Game 93-91

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Sounds Dakota State men’s basketball opened its first road trip of the season in wild fashion Saturday night, topping CSU Bakersfield in double-overtime, 93-91.

Down three with the clock winding down in regulation, Baylor Scheierman buried a 3-pointer to force overtime, then sank three more over the next 10 minutes of extra time to help the Jackrabbits improve to 3-0 on the season.

Ahead 91-89 with under 30 seconds to go in the second overtime, the teams looked destined for a third extra period after the Roadrunners sank a layup in the waning moments. The game would not continue, however, as David Wingett came up with an offensive rebound and hit a put-back game-winner with four seconds on the clock.

Douglas Wilson paced all scorers with a 26-point effort, adding 13 boards for his first career double-double.

Brandon Key added a career-high 18 points alongside five rebounds and five assists. The Milwaukee, Wis. guard sank all seven of his free throw attempts and played a game-high 45 minutes.

Scheierman finished with 17 points and four 3-pointers in his third collegiate contest, pulling down seven rebounds with two assists in the win.

Wingett (11 points) and Noah Freidel (10 points) rounded out the double-figure scorers for South Dakota State, who shot 47.6 percent as a team and hit 24-30 at the free throw line.

Neither team gave way in a back-and-forth contest, with physical play starting from the opening whistle. CSU Bakersfield took its largest lead of the first half (14-8) midway through the period, but after back-to-back 3-pointers from Wingett, SDSU went in front for the first time, 21-18, near the eight-minute mark. The Roadrunners answered to regain the lead moments later, though a run of five unanswered for the Jacks to close the half sent the teams to the locker room, 34-34.

Both teams opened the second at a frenetic pace, but it was SDSU who build a 46-42 lead before the under-16 media. The advantage held until a pair of Roadrunner free throws gave the home team a 53-52 lead at 10:01, and after a brief flurry of trading buckets, CSU Bakersfield forced a Jackrabbit timeout at 7:59 after taking a five-point, 59-54 lead.

Down five (70-65) with under two to play, the Jackrabbits rallied behind a pair of Key free throws and a Scheierman 3-pointer with 44 seconds on the clock, forcing overtime on the road.

Scheierman kept the hot-hand going with a pair of 3-pointers in the first overtime, and though SDSU had the lead inside the final minute, it was CSU Bakersfield turn for a rally to force another extra period, tied at 81.

State led for most of the second overtime thanks to treys from Scheierman and Freidel, but despite leading by as many as five in the frame saw the hard-charging Roadrunners tie it late. Wingett’s game-winner, though, sealed the victory.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 4-2 all-time against CSU Bakersfield.

Douglas Wilson became the second SDSU player to reach double figures in first three career games.

The Jackrabbits are 3-0 for the third-consecutive year. The team has posted a 3-0 record five times in its Division I era.

Five Jackrabbits reached double figures for the first time since Jan. 31, 2019 against Oral Roberts.

50 total fouls were called in the game, with SDSU whistled for 24.

Up Next

South Dakota State wraps up a two-game swing in the Golden State Tuesday at Southern California. Tip is set for 9 p.m. CST between the Jackrabbits and Trojans.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics