Poll: Many Say High School Diploma Enough to Succeed

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



A new poll finds that most young Americans believe in the value of a college degree, but many also say a high school diploma is enough to succeed.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll comes amid a national debate over college costs and rising student debt.

The survey finds a majority of Americans ages 13 through 29 believe college is a path to economic success, but more than 4 in 10 say a high school diploma is enough to prepare future workers.

They also valued job experience more than any kind of degree.

The findings alarm some experts who say a high school diploma alone is no longer enough to thrive. They cite federal statistics showing a wide earnings gap between those with and without college degrees.