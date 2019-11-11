As Snow Moves Toward East Coast, Bitter Cold Hits Midwest

CHICAGO (AP) – Much of the snow that was supposed to fall in the Midwest has come down and now it’s time for the main event: Record-breaking cold.

The National Weather Service says Tuesday and Wednesday may see record cold from the southern Plains to the Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes and beyond, thanks to what it calls an “arctic airmass.” Meteorologist Kevin Birk says the high temperature in Chicago is expected to reach 21 degrees, seven degrees lower than the previous record for Nov. 12.

Monday’s weather made driving difficult in much of the Midwest. Authorities said the icy road conditions were to blame for the deaths of three adults in Michigan and an 8-year-old girl in Kansas.

In Chicago, a plane landing at O’Hare International Airport on Monday slid across the runway. No one was injured.