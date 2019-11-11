Clara Hart to Announce U.S. Senate Candidacy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The race for Mike Rounds’ Senate seat appears to be picking up another challenger.

Clara Hart of Sioux Falls plans to announce her bid for the Democratic nomination on Thursday. Dan Ahlers of Dell Rapids is currently the only Democratic candidate.

Senator Rounds has not announced his plans for re-election.

Hart ran for State Senate in 2008, Sioux Falls city council in 2010, and State House in 2016. She also ran for city council in 2018 but did not receive enough signatures to get on the ballot.