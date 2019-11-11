Great Paws Foundation Provides Service Dogs for Veterans

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D- When Veterans come home from deployment, sometimes there are lingering effects. Every job comes with challenges. When it comes to serving your country, those challenges don’t stop when you come home.

Service members sometimes return with PTSD and anxiety. But, the Big Paws Foundation in Sioux Falls aims to help by training service dogs for Veterans.

Jessie Park, a veteran and trainer at Big Paws says, “Each veteran or first responder that comes into Big paws, have their own unique training plan and training goals relative to their own symptoms or needs.”

Park and her husband Mike Naske are veterans who met at the Big Paws Canine Foundation. Jessie served in the Army and Mike the South Dakota National Guard. After returning home, Mike needed a service dog to help with his own PTSD.

Park described the first day she met her husband. “I was training with two other instructors and it was supposed to be a big class of like seven or eight and only one person showed up and it was him.”

Mike and Jessie’s service dog is unique to them. They named her Druzhya, which means friend in Ukrainian. Druzhya was also trained in Ukrainian because Jessie once lived in Ukraine. “To provide a dog with kind of a unique set of commands so that she really only understands when I’m talking to her, she really only listens to me. that was one of the reasons. but, a large part was just to be able to keep my Ukrainian up in a way.”

But, according to Park, the goal remains the same for Big Paws, support those who have sacrificed for us. “One testimonial that I heard was that they hadn’t been out of the house for ten years and they came and trained with their dog and then they were going to Hy-Vee and Walmart ”

One way you can support the Big Paws Canine Foundation is by buying jewelry from Peachy’s Fashion. 5% of their sales goes to the foundation.