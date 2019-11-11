Hy-Vee Says Thank You with Free Breakfast for Veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Hy-Vee’s across the country showed their support to veterans this morning, including here in Sioux Falls.

The 49th Street and Louise Avenue location once again offered a free breakfast for veterans. Store Director Matt Heldenbrand says they have been offering the free meal for well over a decade.

Veterans say even small thank yous, like the breakfast, mean the world to them because of the sacrifice they made.

“That’s time out of your life, two years, four years, whatever it happens to be, that’s a sacrifice and we enjoy the blessings of that sacrifice as people do,” said Veteran Darrel Wiener.

A few hundred veterans enjoyed the free meal. Many said it was good to meet new people and trade stories.