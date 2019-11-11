“Just bring him home”: Wife Searching for Answers in Husband’s Disappearance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls woman is looking for her husband after not hearing from him since Saturday evening.

After Walter “Wall-e” Avery’s truck was found at his work place with a number of his belongings, his wife and co-workers began to worry.

“We don’t know anything. It’s like he vanished.” Dawn Avery said goodbye to Wall-e Avery on Saturday around 3:40 P.M. after he was called out for a tow.

“Gave me a kiss, an ‘I love you’s’ and he goes, ‘I’ll call you as soon as I’m done’. ”

He works as a tow truck driver for A Plus Towing and Repair.

“I’m like, ‘Be safe’ and he goes, ‘You know I always am’. ”

She says that was the last time she heard from him.

After a while she texted him, “…And nothing. He didn’t even open it. And I was like well that’s weird so I waited a little bit so then I tried to call, and it said call forwarding activated and I said okay that’s weird.”

Dawn says the company shows Wall-e cleared his tow call around 5:42 P.M. He was then assigned to another call, but his truck was found back at A Plus towing.

“They got a hold of him up on North Cliff. And one of the drivers was in the area with a pick-up and trailer that they had to drop off there. And he got there about 5:55. And the truck was there but he was already gone.”

Wall-e’s phone, the keys to his truck and all of the company credit cards were still inside of his truck at a-plus towing.

“We don’t know if he walked away. We don’t know if somebody followed him. We don’t know anything at this point. We’ve had no leads. Nobody in the area has come forward to say they’ve seen anything.”

Sioux Falls Police are actively investigating this case.

“He did do an ATM withdrawal sometime between 5 and 8 that night.”

A withdrawal of $100, but the location of the withdrawal can’t be tracked yet due to banks being closed for veteran’s day.

Dawn says she’s at a complete loss, “I just want someone to come forward and say something.”

“It could be the littlest thing to somebody and it’s the biggest thing to us to bring him home.”

She’s pleading for anyone who may know something – to speak up.

“Just bring him home. That’s all I want at this point is for him to come home.”

Sioux Falls Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Crime Stoppers at 877-367-7007.