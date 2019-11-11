SDSU Soccer Team Will Play at Oklahoma State in NCAA Tourney

SDSU Soccer Team Will Play at Oklahoma State in NCAA Tourney

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The South Dakota State women’s soccer team found out it will open the NCAA Tournament with a Big 12 program as the Jackrabbits will travel to Stillwater, Okla., to take on Oklahoma State in Friday’s first round. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT at Neal Patterson Stadium.

This will be the first time a #SummitWSOC team will face a Big 12 opponent in the NCAA Tournament since 2010, when North Dakota State fell to Texas A&M, 4-3, in penalty kicks in St. Paul, Minn. The last time the Jackrabbits faced a Big 12 opponent in the NCAA Tournament was in 2008, when they defeated Colorado, 1-0, in St. Paul, Minn.

The Cowgirls (15-2-3) claimed their seventh Big 12 Conference championship in program history and its fourth regular season title. tied for fifth in the Pac-12 regular-season standings this season with the Buffaloes, who were left out of the field of 64.

South Dakota State (15-4-2) enters the tournament with a program-tying-high 15 wins, which was previously set in 2008, the first year the Jackrabbits were eligible to compete in the Summit League tournament. The Jackrabbits have outscored its opponents 29-8 on the year and has a league-record 15 shutouts as a team. The NCAA Tournament bid is South Dakota State’s fifth since joining the Division I ranks in 2007 and fifth as a Summit League member (2008, 2014-16 and 2019). The Jackrabbits, one of 64 teams nationwide in the tournament, earned The Summit League’s automatic bid after claiming the conference tournament title, advancing 4-2 on penalty kicks against top-seeded Denver.

The winner of the first-round contest will advance to face either Santa Clara or California in the second round, held Friday, Nov. 22-24. Second and third round games will be played Friday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 24, and quarterfinal games will be played Nov. 29 or 30 and will be held at to-be-determined campus sites before the Women’s College Cup semifinals and National Championship, Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, respectively, are played in San Jose, Calif.