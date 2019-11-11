Washington Pavilion Breaks Attendance Record, Hits 100k Visitors in 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls has passed a major milestone.

More than 100,000 visitors have passed through the Pavilion’s doors this year. That’s 4,000 more than the previous record which was set in 2000.

This year, the Pavilion is reporting an increase in membership, along with guests traveling from farther away to see their exhibits.

“What we’re excited about at the 100,000 mark is that we’ve crossed over, we’ve broken an attendance record for the museums but I think more than that it’s been kind of a stamp of approval for our community overall that says we really like what’s happening downtown here at the Pavilion, we really like what we see in the museums,” said Director of Museums Jason Folkerts.

Going forward, the Pavilion estimates they will end this year with around 115,000 admissions. That’s 20,000 more than last year.