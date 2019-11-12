Announced Merger Between Sanford Health, UnityPoint Ends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford Health, UnityPoint Health merger announced earlier this year has been called off.

In a statement by Sanford CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft, he says the conversation around the potential merger have ended. The two organizations announced the merger in June.

In the announcement, they said they intended to “become the destination for personalized primary care in America’s Heartland.” The combined companies would sit among the top 15 largest nonprofit health systems in the United States.

You can read Krabbenhoft’s full statement below:

“Our conversations regarding a potential merger with UnityPoint Health have ended. We were excited at the opportunity our combination would have provided to create a new health system of national prominence. The executive management teams and physicians worked diligently for 18 months to provide a merger recommendation to the boards. We are disappointed that the UnityPoint Health board failed to embrace the vision. Our focus now is on the patients and communities we serve and the 50,000 people working tirelessly to support them.”

– Kelby Krabbenhoft, President and CEO, Sanford Health

This is a developing story.