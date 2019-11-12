Chester, Ethan Advance to State “B” and M-C-M to State “A” Volleyball

SIOUX FALLS & HARRISBURG, SD… The Chester Flyers were pushed the the max in Tuesday night’s SODAK 16 match-up with Avon Tuesday night at the Roosevelt gym. The 2nd-seeded Flyers won the 1st set, but dropped the next 2 before rallying to win the final 2 sets and the match 3-2. Also in Class “B”, The 3rd-ranked Ethan Rustlers dropped the first set to Estelline/Hendricks but went on to win the final 3 games of the match! And in Class “A” McCook Central Montrose behind Abigail Van Ruler shut down Garretson 3-0 to advance to the State Tournament.