Clara Hart to Announce Senate Candidacy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The race for Mike Rounds’ Senate seat is heating up as another challenger has come forward.

Clara Hart of Sioux Falls plans to announce her bid for the Democratic nomination. Hart has spent more than 31 years participating in community service in South Dakota.

Hart ran for State Senate in 2008, Sioux Falls City Council in 2010, and State House in 2016. She also ran for city council in 2018 but did not receive enough signatures to get on the ballot.

Although she hasn’t been in a public office, she believes she can be a voice for South Dakota farmers.

“Whatever affects farmers or anybody it affects me, so it’s our issue. So, together we need to make a difference and bring a voice to D.C. and back here for the people that vote for us,” said Hart.

Hart says she will formally announce her candidacy before the end of the month. Senator Rounds has yet to announce his plans for re-election.