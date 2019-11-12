Experience Should Help Jacks at NCAA Tourney



BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU soccer team is headed to it’s 5th NCAA tournament Friday when the Jacks play at Oklahoma State. Goalie Maggie Smither has played in 2 tournaments and this team has played some big-time opponents during the season. So that should really help when they take the field at Stillwater to play the 3rd-seeded Cowgirls.

Leah Manuleleua, SDSU Senior says: “Yeah I feel like that’s really going to help us to know we can really battle with teams that are just bigger teams so I feel like that’s just going to reassure us but also show that we can do what it takes to get a result against those kind of teams…”

Brock Thompson, SDSU Soccer Coach says: “Our seniors book-ended their career obviously with NCAA experiences which is really cool. This will be Maggie’s 3rd one and so we’ve got enough experience where that piece is important. But our biggest focus is this is just another soccer game. It’s not an NCAA tournament game. When we played in the Summit League tournament this past week it’s still a game…”

Both teams have won 15 games this season. 7:00 Friday is game time.