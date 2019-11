Police to Use Cadaver Dog to Investigate Cold Case in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are deploying a cadaver dog to search along the Big Sioux River for a missing woman from 1974.

Ellabeth Lodermeier was reported missing in 1974 and is presumed to be dead.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday search crews will begin near Highway 42 and the Big Sioux River and will continue along the river adjacent to Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum property.