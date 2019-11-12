Rep. Johnson Returns From Israel, Says Peace in the Middle East is Attainable

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson is back home after his visit to Israel.

Rep. Johnson met with military and government leaders during the trip. He says one of the biggest takeaways is that the majority of Israel wants peace. He says there are simple solutions to the “Israel-Palestinian” conflict but that eliminating Palestinian terrorist factions would be a necessary step.

Rep. Johnson left the same day rockets struck southern Israel, something he says hit close to home.

“I think this is a good reminder that real people can be impacted by this violence. The United States should do everything it can do to de-escalate this conflict while still isolating and taking out of the equation those terrorist leaders,” said Rep. Johnson.

Rep. Johnson says he talked with Muslims, Christians, and Jews during his trip. He says there is an agreement from many that peace is attainable.