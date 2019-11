Scoreboard Tuesday, November 12th

Scoreboard Tuesday, November 12th

Men’s Basketball

SDSU @ Southern Cal.

Northwestern vs. Mount Marty

Dakota State vs. Trinity Bible

Women’s Basketball

SDSU @ Creighton

Northwestern vs. Mount Marty

Dakota State vs. Trinity Bible

H.S. Volleyball

Class “B” SODAK 16

(Winners to State Tourney)

Northwestern vs. Lemmon

Chester vs. Avon

Warner vs. Freeman

BW/Emery vs. Kadoka

Ethan vs. Estelline/Hendricks

Faith vs. White River

Burke vs. Ipswich

Castlewood vs. Faultkon

Class “A” SODAK

(Winners to State Tourney)

Miller vs. Sioux Valley

Dakota Valley vs. Mobridge/Pollock

Winner vs. Hamlin

Madison vs. RC Christian

EPJ vs. Hill City

MCM vs. Garretson

Pine Ridge vs. Groton Area

SF Christian vs. Roncalli