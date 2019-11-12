SDSU Women Lose at Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team suffered a 61-48 loss to Creighton on Tuesday evening at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Neb.

The Jackrabbits fell to 0-2 early this season, while Creighton improved to 2-0.

“There wasn’t enough sustained consistency throughout the game and we didn’t play very well defensively,” said head coach Aaron Johnston. “At times we made things look easy and at times things looked incredibly hard. I think we’re still trying to find ourselves a little bit offensively. Until we are a more efficient offensive, we’re going to have to defend better and find a way to win some games with our defense.”

Myah Selland paced the Jacks with 14 points (6-of-12) and eight rebounds. Paiton Burckhard also scored in double figures as she recorded 12 points. Tagyn Larson tied with Selland for a team-best eight boards while also adding four points, a steal and a block. Tylee Irwin added seven points and grabbed six rebounds.

Creighton was led by Jaylyn Agnew who recorded 23 points.

A 3-pointer from Rylie Cascio Jensen and a trio of Jackrabbit layups helped give State an early 8-5 lead to start the game. Creighton came back to tied it at 11-11, but a pair of Burckhard free throws and a last second basket by Tori Nelson gave the Jackrabbits an 15-11 advantage.

Burckhard opened the second quarter with back-to-back layups to give the Jackrabbits its largest lead of eight points. A 14-6 run by Creighton locked the score at 25-all with under three minutes to play in the half. The Jackrabbits scored the final four points of the half, including a last second shot by Selland, to hold a 29-25 lead.

State battled to hold onto its lead in the second half, but Creighton outscored the Jacks 23-14 in the third quarter to lead 48-43 headed into the final frame.

A 3-pointer by Irwin cut the deficit to four early in the fourth, but aside from a Selland free throw, the Jackrabbits went scoreless for the remainder of the game. Creighton scored eight points in the final three minutes to capture a 61-48 win over South Dakota State.

Game Notes

The Jackrabbits are now 4-8 all-time against Creighton.

South Dakota State shot 38.8 percent from the field compared to the Bluejays at 35.1 percent.

Creighton held a 39-34 rebounding advantage.

The Bluejays held the Jackrabbits to just 19 second half points.

Up Next

South Dakota State will take on Dakota Wesleyan at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday. The event will be a double header with wrestling. Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m. or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the wrestling dual.