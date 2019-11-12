Sioux Falls Police Add New Mental Health Community Resource Officer

The Sioux Falls Police Department says the position will work in the community with different mental health and addiction resources focusing on mental health and substance abuse/addiction issues. The officer will work with people and their families that are experiencing addiction and/or a mental health crisis.

“Police officers frequently deal with people that have mental health issues or suffer from addiction,” said Police Chief Matt Burns. “A dedicated officer working with those individuals, their families, and different support organizations will become an invaluable asset to both the community and the police department.”

Officer Sarah VanVoorst was selected to fill that newly created position. Officer VanVoorst has served the citizens of Sioux Falls for nearly 5 years and has experience working with LifeScape.

The department says community resource officers have been a part of the department for several years and the mental health community resource officer will also assist other community resource officers in various capacities.

The new position was authorized by the City Council in the 2020 budget.