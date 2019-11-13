111 Year-Old Building Being Demolished in Downtown Mitchell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – According to Davison County records the building at 301 N Main Street in Mitchell was built in 1908, and it’s seen better days.

Mayor of Mitchell, Bob Everson, said, “There’s a lot of issues with the building if you look at it you’ll see some bowing in the walls and tuck pointing obviously needed to be done. The bricks and para pit starting falling off the building creating a hole. Now, the hole got a little bit larger over the course of the summer of 2017, which caused us concern and caused the city to close 3rd street.”

That block has yet to be re-opened. Since then, the city acquired the building from the owner, then transferred it to the Mitchell Area Development Corporation for $1. The building is now being demolished, something that the original owner didn’t want to happen.

“The owner felt he could rejuvenate it, but as you can see the hole in the building got larger,” Everson continued. “So, ultimately what happened is it’s been decided to take the building down due to safety concerns.”

The original plan was to take the three story building behind me, but the mayor says it was much cheaper to take the two smaller ones, right next to it.

“We had the owner go out and get a price to demolition the building. He came back with a price to tear the building down at about $570,000. In that price they also quoted, there’s two smaller buildings to the north of this building that’s being torn down, if those could go with it the price came down to $170,000,” Everson said.

It’s unclear what’s next on the corner of 3rd and Main, but Mayor Everson is hoping to breathe some new life into Downtown Mitchell.

He said, “Overall plan is to hopefully put it back into play with a new building and new businesses. Something new going on to kind of anchor Main Street and start rebuilding on Main Street, and rejuvenating Main Street. What exactly that is we don’t know at this point and time.”