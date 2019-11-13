Coyotes Rally Past Drake in OT Thriller

VERMILLION, SD… The USD Coyotes faced their toughest test of the young season Wednesday night at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion. Sara Rine (23 pts) and Kierra Collier (27 pts) helped the Bulldogs build a 17 point lead. But the Coyotes rallied to get within 10 at the half on a buzzer beater by Ciara Duffy (20 pts., 7 reb.)… USD then closed within 1 on a Madison McKeever 3. But the Coyotes still trailed by 2 points with 2.5 seconds left when Monica Arens took a Chloe Lamb pass and hit a driving runner off the glass at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. Lamb then hit a big 3 as part of her career-high 23 points as USD improved to 3-0 with a 102-94 win in overtime. Hannah Sjerven had 16 points and 7 rebounds for the Coyotes.