DSU, USD, BBB Collaborate for Inaugural Clear Cyber Leaders Conference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some of South Dakota’s leading minds in cybersecurity, cyber law, and consumer protection were in Sioux Falls today.

The inaugural Clear Cyber Leaders conference brought together folks from Dakota State, the University of South Dakota, and the Better Business Bureau.

The group discussed the growing role that the internet has in local, regional and global industries. They also talked about how they might be able to collaborate in the future.

“Bringing this meeting together is to discuss cyber-security, law, education, and applied research. this is a new area of law, a new discipline of law, if you will, that brings law into the 21st century. So, that we can begin to address issues and concerns and activities and events in the cyber universe,” said DSU President Jose-Marie Griffiths.

Today’s conference included panel discussions and a guest lecture by an FBI special agent.