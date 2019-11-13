How Many More Streaming Networks Might We See?

(And How Much More Will They Cost)?

Disney Plus on Tuesday became the latest service to enter into the streaming wars and if analysts predictions hold true, it will be the biggest competitor to Netflix to date. How many more streaming services may there be? And what might the ultimate cost, or benefit be to consumers?

Will Bushee, author of “Wired for Coding” and one of our regular tech experts weighs in on the latest developments, sharing what it means for you, the viewer, and how much more saturated a market our tablets, televisions and wallets might tolerate.