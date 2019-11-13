National Letter of Intent Day

SIOUX FALLS, SD Wednesday was national letter of intent day in some sports for high school athletes. Among the local athletes to sign on with Division One schools were Phekron Kong of Washington who will play college volleyball at Lousiville. Emma Ronsiek chose basketball over volleyball and the O’Gorman Knight will play at Creighton. Also choosing college basketball were Morgan Hansen of Lincoln (USD) and Maddie Vlastuin of Lennox (SDSU). And 3 Lincoln Patriots will play D-I college softball-Emma Osmundson (SDSU) and Abbie and Annie Klatt (USD)…