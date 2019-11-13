New Federal Oversight for Sanford Health Following $20M Settlement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – New developments in the $20 million settlement between Sanford Health and the federal government.

As part of the settlement, Sanford will hire an independent auditor to review Medicare and Medicaid billing for the next five years. That’s according to an agreement with the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The agreement also requires Sanford to conduct annual training for medical staff about federal laws that prohibit kickbacks.

The new federal oversight comes weeks after Sanford settled a whistleblower lawsuit. The suit alleged that the health system allowed a top neurosurgeon to use his company’s medical devices in surgeries and defraud the federal government of millions of dollars.