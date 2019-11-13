Next Up in Impeachment Hearings: A Parade of Key Witnesses

Career Foreign Service officer George Kent and top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, right, are sworn in to testify during the first public impeachment hearing of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019 in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WASHINGTON (AP) – Several more witnesses set to testify in the House impeachment hearings are expected to say they too worried about President Donald Trump’s push for Ukraine to investigate Democrats as the U.S. withheld military aid.

On Friday, lawmakers will hear from the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who was ousted in May at Trump’s direction.

Of the eight witnesses to testify next week is a National Security Council official, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who said he raised concerns in the White House about Trump’s push for investigations.

Democrats have scheduled a private deposition for Friday with the political counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, David Holmes. An official familiar with the matter said Holmes is the one who overheard Sondland and Trump discuss Ukraine conducting investigations.