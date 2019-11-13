President Trump Sends Video To Honor Gene Abdallah

President Donald Trump sent a video Wednesday to honor former South Dakota state lawmaker and U.S. Marshal Gene Abdallah. The video was played at the 38th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner in Sioux Falls.

Abdallah passed away on Nov. 2 at the age of 83. He served in the South Dakota House of Representatives twice, once in 2001 and again in 2011. He was elected to the South Dakota Senate in 2002 and served four terms.

Abdallah was the longest-serving U.S. Marshall in South Dakota history. He was appointed by President Ronald Reagan twice and President George H.W. Bush once.

Abdallah founded the South Dakota Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner in the early 1980s. In the 38 years of the event, millions of dollars have been raised for local children’s charities. Roughly 2,000 people attend the dinner every year, making it one of the largest of it’s kind in the United States.