United Way Celebrates 200 Millionth Book Giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The United Way celebrated its two millionth book giveaway on Wednesday.

Through a partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the United Way has been able to send children throughout the Sioux Empire a free book every month.

The program started in 2001 and has been growing to the point where they now send out about 11,000 books a month to kids in South Dakota.

Children are eligible to participate in the program up to the age of five, building a library of more than 60 books along the way.

“We know that children who are ready to have somewhere between a ten and fourteen thousand-word vocabulary when they start school and are much better prepared to and ready to learn,” said United Way Chairman Dan Heinemann.

For more information on how to get your child signed up head to seuw.org.