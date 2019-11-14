Authorities: 18-Year-Old Killed in One-Vehicle Crash North of Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities say an 18-year-old was killed in a one-vehicle crash north of Brookings on Thursday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu was southbound on 478th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and eventually hit a tree.

The 18-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant. Authorities say he was wearing a seat belt.

The name of the 18-year-old will not be released pending notification of family members.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.