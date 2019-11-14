Authorities: 18-Year-Old Killed in One-Vehicle Crash North of Brookings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities say an 18-year-old was killed in a one-vehicle crash north of Brookings on Thursday.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu was southbound on 478th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and eventually hit a tree.
The 18-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant. Authorities say he was wearing a seat belt.
The name of the 18-year-old will not be released pending notification of family members.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.