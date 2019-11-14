Authorities Charge Central Iowa Man with Killing Wife

ZEARING, Iowa (AP) – Authorities have arrested and charged a central Iowa man with killing his wife.

Story County court records say 70-year-old Gary Pillman is charged with second-degree murder and is being held on $500,000 bail. The records don’t list an attorney for him.

He’s accused in the slaying of 62-year-old Betty Pillman. Her body was found outside their home in Zearing on Wednesday. Authorities say she had several lacerations to her upper body. He was at the home and was taken to a hospital for treatment of arm lacerations.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says a Zearing resident called 911 around 5 p.m. to report that a neighbor told her he’d killed his wife.