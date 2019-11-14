Britton-Hecla Football Rallies Behind #ForTrevor

BROOKINGS, SD— Britton-Hecla quarterback Trevor Zuehlke may have not been in the stadium for the Braves state Championship game against Canistota/Freeman, but his courageous spirit was felt throughout.

“When you think of Trevor there’s not enough good words I can say. He’s just a great kid. I’m in my 40’s and I look up to the kid, that’s how great of a kid he is,” said Duwayne Bosse, Zuehlke family friend.

Trevor suffered a serious head injury in week 8 against Warner, which has kept him in the hospital ever since.

His injury received so much support that Trevor’s Dad Kurt Zuehlke wanted to keep everyone up to date on his son’s recovery progress online.

“We just been overwhelmed with all the support, it’s just so many people asking, wanting to know how’s it’s going and it’s tough to do that with such a slow process. But we just appreciate people reaching out from all over the nation,” said Kurt Zuehlke.

That support is tangible, whether it’s his jersey and helmet on the sidelines, the Braves playing for him or fans cheering in the stands, everyone is rooting for Trevor’s recovery.

“Every game we come out and fight our hardest for Trevor because that is what he is doing for us right now. It would mean a lot to win, but we played as hard as we could,” said Aidan Fredrickson, Britton-Hecla sophomore quarterback.

Kurt says that Trevor is making significant progress in his recovery.

Just this past week, he was able to move his fingers and arms for the first time.

Truly a win for Braves off the field.