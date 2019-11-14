Canistota Freeman Edges Britton Hecla After Wild First Half

Canistota Freeman Edges Britton Hecla After Wild First Half

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, SD… The 9-A championship game couldn’t have been more exciting in the first half. Britton Hecla took a 34-30 lead to the locker room after Stanley Haskins went 96 yards with a pick 6. But Trey and Tyce Ortman accounted for the only 2 touchdowns in the 2nd half as the Pride rallied for a 46-34 win. The Braves were led by Cole Fosness who gained 188 yards and scored twice. But the Ortman connected for a 64 yard scoring play. Trey threw for 188 yards and a score and rushed for 2 scores. And Tyce produced over 200 yards of offense and a trio of scores as the Pirde defense pitched a shutout after intermission.

Trey Ortman, Canistota-Freeman QB says: “This was the most exciting game I’ve ever played in for sure. Last year that was awesome to get the first one but this was a lot more exciting …”

James Strang, Canistota-Freeman Coach says: “That’s the greatest thing about this team this year is that no matter what they’ve faced and no matter what’s come around, they always have the ability to pick each other up and still rally for the collective good. I’m so proud of what they were able to do today…”