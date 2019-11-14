Annual Make-A-Wish Fundraiser ‘Christmas at the Western Mall’ Cancelled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Since 2010, the Western Mall has hosted the holiday light show Christmas at the Western Mall bu this year, the show will not go on.

The show’s creator, Joseph Noe, says they were unable to secure an agreement with the Western Mall to host the light show this holiday season.

Christmas at the Western Mall has been a huge fundraiser for Make-A-Wish South Dakota over the years. It raises an average of $20,000 a year for the organization.

Even though the show won’t be held this year, both Make-A-Wish and Noe say there are no “hard feelings.”

“Nothing but gratitude for the years that they’ve allowed us to use that space and through the work of our promoter, through the volunteers, the public that came out and made donations to support the show, the mall merchants, the sponsors, all the folks who had a part in that,” said Make-A-Wish South Dakota President and CEO Sue Salter.

Make-A-Wish and Noe are looking for other venues interested in hosting the show next year. Scheels, the event’s primary sponsor, is still donating $5,000 to Make-A-Wish.