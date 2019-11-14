Colman Egan Runs Past Herreid Selby 58-6

BROOKINGS, SD… The Colman-Egan Hawks capped an impressive season when they won the 9-B championship game Thursday night in Brookings 58-6. Ryan Voelker ran for a trio of scores in the first half and QB Nate Tolley gained 167 yards and scored 4 times in the win. This team works really hard in the off season so they weren’t surprised by the success they had on the field all season long.

Nate Tolley, Colman-Egan QB says: “yeah we were confident every game we went into. We knew that nobody was as fast or as strong as us because we worked hard and we were able to get it done all year long…”

Chad SWilliamson, Colman-Egan Coach says: “Those guys were able to win some games and start the program and these guys just saw what they did and they continued with the program. Now it’s just a program of lifting weights, working hard and as a team. Being committed, that’s what we do…”

The Hawks finished the season 12-0.