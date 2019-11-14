Crews Responding to Structure Collapse in Central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Crews are responding to a structure collapse in central Sioux Falls.

Authorities received a report at 2:50 p.m. that a structure near East 6th Street and Cliff Avenue collapsed.

Division Chief Steve Fessler gave an update on the scene and confirmed that they have evacuated some of the area. Fessler says it is unknown whether or not the building was occupied at the time.

Crews are also checking the two buildings nearby the house that might have been damaged during the collapse.

This is a developing story, details are limited at this time.