Former City Employee of 32 Years Named Parade of Lights Grand Marshal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A fixture in Sioux Falls city government will return to service this month, at least for one night.

Former Sioux Falls Planning and Development Director Mike Cooper has been named the Grand Marshal of this year’s Parade of Lights. Cooper worked for the city for 32 years before he retired earlier this year.

The 28th annual Parade of Lights will hit the streets of Sioux Falls the day after Thanksgiving, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s Junior Grand Marshal is Lincoln High School Freshman Katie Jensen.