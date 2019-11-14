Lutheran High School to “Dissolve”, Unify with Sioux Falls Lutheran

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Parents of students at Lutheran High School in Sioux Falls have been notified that the school will be “dissolved” next year.

The Lutheran High School of Sioux Falls Association and Sioux Falls Lutheran Association have announced plans to unify into one Sioux Falls campus.

The unification could happen as early as the 2020 school year.

Parents received notification in late October and a meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 14 for parents and staff.