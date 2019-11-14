Mason’s Huge Game Leads Viborg Hurley to 9-AA Title

Mason's Huge Game Leads Viborg Hurley to 9-AA Title

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, SD… Viborg-Hurley was hoping to complete magical season Thursday in the 9-AA championship. Bon Homme was looking to repeat as state champ. And the Cavs took a 24-18 lead early in the 3rd quarter on a 74 yard Noah Heesch TD. But after that it was the Chase Mason show. He ran for over 200 yards including an 80-yard TD run and scored 3 times on the ground. He also passes for 3 TD’s to Shane Anderson who caught 4 passes for 108 yards. In all, Chase combined for 416 yards and 6 TD’s as the Cougars completed a perfect season. Bon Homme was led by Heesch who had 176 yards of total offense.

It was an emotional win for Chase and his Cougars who had lost a teammate last year. Chase Mason, Viborg-Hurley QB says: “It feels great. We kind of took that as kind of a shot to us but we never quit so …We kind of took that and pushed through it and bonded together …”

Rob Kessler, Viborg-Hurley Coach says: “It feels sweet. To be able to do that for them boys and the kids we had injured. To be able to go out there and finish it…”

They finished the game by scoring the final 32 points.