Officials to Reduce Gavins Point Dam Water Release

YANKTON, S.D. – Eight months after flooding began along the lower Missouri river, the amount of water being released from dams upriver will start to be reduced.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the amount of water being released from Gavins Point Dam will start to gradually be reduced next weekend.

The dam was releasing 80,000 thousand cubic feet per second, more than twice what is typical for months. By mid-December, that will be reduced to 22,000 cubic feet per second.

The river has remained at record highs ever since the spring flooding because of record rainfall and melting snow.