O’Gorman and Roosevelt Among 8 SODAK 16 Winners in “AA”

SIOUX FALLS, SD… 8 teams advanced to the State “AA” volleyball tournament next week with SODAK 16 wins on Thursday night. Among them were the O’Gorman Knights who won 3-0 over Mitchell at the Knights gym. OG is the #2 seed. Roosevelt also advanced with a 4-set win over Brookings on the Riders home floor.

Top-seeded Watertown, Washington, Harrisburg, Huron, Lincoln and RC Stevens also qualified for the state tournament with victories.