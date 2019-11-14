Sioux Falls Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police say officers were attending to a different call in the area of West 16th Place when they heard gunfire. Police found several shell casings and a trailer home that was struck by a bullet.

The trailer home’s occupant was not injured.

Police have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 367-7007.