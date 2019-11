The Buzz About Beekeeping

While many of us fear getting stung and get upset when bees are around, right now others are looking to help raise and keep around as many as possible as their existence is critical to our own. With us this morning was queen bee and third-generation beekeeper Hannah Sjostrom, national spokesperson for the American Beekeeping Federation. She’s on tour and has a stop in Sioux Falls this week!