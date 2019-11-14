Trump Campaign Raises $3M Amid Impeachment Probe

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign raised more than $3 million on the day of the first public House impeachment hearing.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale announced the haul on Twitter Thursday. He says the campaign raised $3,144,257 Wednesday and now hopes to raise $5 million within a 24-hour span.

Democrats are investigating whether Trump abused his office when he pressed the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals.

But Trump’s campaign has argued the probe is helping Trump, citing a spike in contributions and enthusiasm.

Rick Gorka, a spokesman for the national Republican Party and the campaign says that pushback efforts have generated nearly $10 million in free press in the states.

He’s also reporting a surge in volunteers and says the response “we’re receiving from the field has been tremendous.”