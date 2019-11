Verley’s Huge Game Leads Canton to 11-A Championship

BROOKINGS, SD… The Canton C-Hawks won their last 10 games and they saved their best for last in the 11-A title game with a 46-8 win over arch-rival Lennox. Kayden Verley had a monster night throwing a touchdown pass for the first score and then gaining 309 yards on 31 carries and 2 touchdowns. His 91 yard score is an 11-A record. Haden Mendel scored the lone touchdown for the Orioles.