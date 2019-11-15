Augie Knocked Out of NSIC Tournament

Augie Knocked Out of NSIC Tournament

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Augustana women’s soccer team (15-4-1) suffered its second loss of the season to the Minnesota State Mavericks (16-3-1) on Friday afternoon in the NSIC Tournament semifinal match by a score of 3-0 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The first half of the match was largely a defensive tilt with few scoring opportunities for both teams. The lone goal of the half came in the 19th minute by Minnesota State senior midfielder Alesha Duccini. Duccini deflected a corner kick that went bar-down into the Augustana net.

After trailing 12-5 in shots at the end of the first half, the Vikings dominated possession to start the second half and even tied Minnesota State in shots at 13-13. The flurry of shots were to no avail as Augustana did not find the scoreboard.

The Mavericks took advantage and pulled away in the last 15 minutes of the match when sophomore Jenny Vetter netted her 17th goal of the season and freshman Allie Williams notched her tenth of the season to give Minnesota State a commanding 3-0 lead.

Overall, Minnesota State outshot Augustana 28-16 and placed 13 of its shots on goal. Senior forward Grace Behm led the Vikings on the scoresheet with five shots and two shots on goal.

Up Next

The Vikings now await the NCAA Selection Show on Monday at 5 p.m. where they look to make the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight year. The show can be watched on NCAA.com. Augustana currently ranks fourth in the Central Region where seven teams make the field.