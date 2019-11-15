Binghamton Outlasts SDSU

SIOUX FALLS – Three South Dakota State wrestlers won their Jackrabbit dual debuts, but Binghamton held the upper hand in six bouts to post a 25-16 victory in the season opener for both teams Friday at the Sanford Pentagon.

Friday’s dual marked the first-ever meeting on the mat between the two programs.

Two-time NCAA qualifier Henry Pohlmeyer opened the dual for SDSU with an 8-0 major decision over Matt Swanson in the 149-pound bout, giving the Jackrabbits an early 4-0 lead.

The two squads would go on to split the first six bouts for a 13-all tie. Binghamton got on the board with a six-point victory as Chris Barker won by injury default at 157 pounds, while Alex Melikian (174) and fourth-ranked Lou Deprez (184) posted victories. Deprez recorded a 12-3 major decision over Zach Carlson, while Melikian scored a 10-3 decision over Jackrabbit freshman Cade King.

Redshirt freshmen Kenny O’Neil and Tanner Sloan turned in impressive victories for the Jackrabbits in the first dual action of their collegiate careers. O’Neil, from Prior Lake, Minnesota, scored a 7-3 decision over Dylan Wood at 165 pounds before the sixth-ranked Sloan brought the crowd to its feet with a second-period pin of Nunzio Crowley in the 197-pound matchup.

The momentum for SDSU was short-lived, however, as Binghamton reeled off wins in the next three bouts to secure the win. Heavyweight Joe Doyle notched a first-period pin of Blake Wolters, followed by decisions by Audey Ashkar (125) and Zach Trampe (133).

Redshirt freshman Clay Carlson ended the night on a high note for the Jackrabbits with a 7-5 overtime victory. Tied at 4 after regulation, Carlson scored on an escape in the first half of a tiebreaker, then was awarded a decisive 2-point near-fall after an official’s review in the second half of the tiebreaker.

UP NEXT

Both squads are scheduled to compete Sunday in the Warren Williamson/Daktronics Open. Competition begins at 9 a.m. at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on the SDSU campus in Brookings.

BINGHAMTON 25, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 16

149: Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) major dec. Matt Swanson (BU), 8-0

157: Chris Barker (BU) def. Laken Cook (SDSU), by injury default 5:54

165: Kenny O’Neil (SDSU) dec. Dylan Wood (BU), 7-3

174: Alex Melikian (BU) dec. Cade King (SDSU), 10-3

184: #4 Lou Deprez (BU) major dec. Zach Carlson (SDSU), 12-3

197: #6 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) def. Nunzio Crowley (BU), by fall 4:45

285: Joe Doyle (BU) def. Blake Wolters (SDSU), by fall 1:15

125: Audey Ashkar (BU) dec. Kahlen Morris (SDSU), 8-2

133: Zach Trampe (BU) dec. Zach Price (SDSU), 12-9

141: Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. Anthony Sparacio (BU), 7-5 [TB-1]

Note: Rankings by Intermat