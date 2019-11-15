DCI Ends Sexual Harassment Investigation into Law Enforcement Officials

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The State Division of Criminal Investigations says an investigation into four South Dakota law enforcement professionals is now closed.

The DCI dismissed allegations against Brown County Sheriff Mark Milbrandt, Brown County Chief Deputy David Lunzman, Madison Police Officer Matthew Wollmann, and former Brown County Deputy Ross Erickson.

The four were being investigated after State Senator Stace Nelson filed complaints with the state in March. Senator Nelson raised concerns of sexual harassment and unethical conduct.

The DCI’s investigation found there was not sufficient evidence against the four men to validate the complaints.