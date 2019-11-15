Dell Rapids Elementary Recognized Nationally with Blue Ribbon Award

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. – Dell Rapids Elementary School is now a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School, joining a small list of other education programs in the country.

The Blue Ribbon School program was started in 1982 to recognize top-notch schools in the nation. 23 other schools in South Dakota have won the award since it was created.

Former Governor Dennis Daugaard presented the award to Dell Rapids Elementary Friday morning and says it couldn’t be given to a more deserving school.

“They’re a high achieving school and that’s one of 300 in the whole nation, some states have zero. I know one thing that helped them a lot was, I have graduated from Dell Rapids so my scores no longer brought the school’s score down,” said Daugaard.

Six other South Dakota schools were honored with the same award this year.