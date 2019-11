SDHS STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: BRIDGEWATER/EMERY-ETHAN OUTLASTS WINNER FOR 11B TITLE!

SDHS STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: BRIDGWATER/EMERY-ETHAN OUTLASTS WINNER FOR 11B TITLE!

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, SD- Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan needed a goal-line stand to secure their 11 B title against Winner, 21-14.

Click the view-finder for highlights!