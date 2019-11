SDHS STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: PIERRE COMPLETES PERFECT SEASON WITH THE 11AA TITLE!

BROOKINGS, SD— The Pierre Governor’s came into the 11AA championships a perfect 11-0 and they left Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium 12-0 as they defeated Brookings 32-16!

Click the view finder for highlights!